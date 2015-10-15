MILAN Oct 15 Italian prosecutors have ordered
the "preventive seizure" of assets worth 1.3 million euros ($1.5
million) from Roberto Vedovotto, former chief executive of
eyewear group Safilo, as part of an investigation over
alleged insider trading.
According to the seizure order, seen by Reuters on Thursday,
the prosecutors allege that Vedovotto sold shares in Safilo
several months after joining French luxury group Kering
but before it was announced that Kering had decided to
create its own eyewear division and end a key licensing
agreement between Safilo and its subsidiary Gucci.
Vedovotto, now chief executive of Kering Eyewear, did not
immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. A
spokeswoman at Kering Eyewear declined to comment.
Last year Safilo's shares fell 30 percent after Kering
announced on Sept. 2 that it had decided to create its own
in-house eyewear division and would end the Gucci licensing
agreement with Safilo in 2016.
($1=0.8789 euros)
