MILAN Nov 13 Italian eyewear maker Safilo
posted third-quarter net sales of 243.4 million euros
($326.26 million) on Wednesday, 2.3 percent lower year-on-year
but in line with a mean estimate from three analysts.
Safilo, which makes glasses for brands including Kering's
Alexander McQueen and Bottega Veneta, said net profit
for the period was 1.7 million euros.
Safilo's newly instated chief executive Luisa Delgado said
in a statement that the company is "about on track" to off-set
the loss of a licence to produce sunglasses and frames for
Armani, which moved its eyewear business to market leader
Luxottica from the beginning of 2013.
