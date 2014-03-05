MILAN, March 5 Italian eyewear company Safilo posted full-year adjusted net profit of 39 million euros ($53.6 million) on Wednesday, and said organic sales rose at a double-digit rate in the fourth quarter.

The profit, 50.7 percent higher than in the previous year, was adjusted to exclude one-off costs related to the accession of a new chief executive in October 2013, restructuring expenses in the European market and an Italian tax provision.

Prior to the adjustment, group net profit came in at 15.5 million euros for the full year, down 40 percent. ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)