BRIEF-India's Alicon Castalloy to consider preferential share issue to Enkei Corp, Japan
* Says to consider issue of equity shares on preferential basis to Enkei Corpn, Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, March 5 Italian eyewear maker Safilo said on Thursday that 2014 adjusted EBITDA fell 2.8 percent to 118.4 million euros ($130 million), as investment costs more than offset a rise in sales.
In a statement the company said revenues 5.1 percent to 1.18 billion euros, while net debt fell 10.5 percent to 163.3 million euros. ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Says to consider issue of equity shares on preferential basis to Enkei Corpn, Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported quarterly profit and revenue that handily beat estimates, helped in part by the success of its latest movie "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage".