* Offsetting Armani licence loss is main objective for 2013
* Company posts first Q3 net profit since restructuring
* European sales grow in Q3, Italy remains weak
MILAN, Nov 13 Italian eyewear group Safilo
is "about on track" to offset the loss of a licence to
make glasses for Italian fashion house Armani, its main
objective for 2013, the company's new chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Safilo lost the Armani deal to market leader Luxottica
at the beginning of this year and CEO Luisa Delgado
said it is now focusing on its other licences and house brands.
The maker of Gucci- and Dior-branded sunglasses and
prescription frames posted a third-quarter net profit of 1.7
million euros ($2.28 million) on Wednesday.
Safilo gave no forecasts of its own for the full year, but a
mean estimate from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters points to
2013 net profit of 32.3 million euros for the company.
Delgado did not say exactly how much the loss of the Armani
licence had cost Safilo, but Luxottica Chief Executive Andrea
Guerra told Reuters in July the licence contributed around 3.5
percent of its second-quarter wholesale revenue - translating to
roughly 30 million euros..
Safilo said this had been the first positive third quarter
it recorded since it agreed a debt restructuring in 2009 and was
rescued by Dutch investment company Hal Holding.
As well as investing in its portfolio of brand licences,
Safilo is now focusing on the eyewear names its owns, which
include Polaroid and Carrera.
"The unique equity potential of those brands is not
leveraged right now," Delgado, who took over from former chief
Roberto Vedovotto a month ago, said on a conference call.
"I think it would be fair to say that we would see over time
potential to double our business in our house brands. The
question of course is how fast and what it takes to do that."
Safilo said Europe, where it makes around 40 percent of its
sales, was the only market where sales grew in the third
quarter, by 6.3 percent at current exchange rates, although its
home market of Italy remained weak.
"Outside Italy - even in Spain and Portugal - we are seeing
some signs of recovery," chief financial officer Vincenzo
Giannelli said.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
