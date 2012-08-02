MILAN Aug 2 Safilo's profits dropped
26 percent in the second-quarter to 9.6 million euros, in line
with the group's expectations, as the phasing out of its
contract with fashion house Armani and a stronger dollar dragged
on profitability.
Safilo said on Thursday sales rose 7.3 percent to 324.6
million euros in the quarter ended in June, including the effect
of the acquisition of polarised lens leader Polaroid.
After Armani's decision to move to bigger rival Luxottica
from 2013, Safilo lowered its core earnings margin
target for 2015 to 13.5 percent from a previous 15 percent and
annunced job redundancies.
Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear
maker, is betting on sunny emerging markets to meet growth
expectations for this year as European consumers cut fashion
shopping in recession-hit Italy and Spain.
