May 9 Italy's Safilo, which makes
glasses for Boss, Fendi and other fashion brands, reported a
steep drop in first quarter net sales after a new IT system at
its Padua distribution centre disrupted deliveries.
Sales for the January-March quarter fell 21.3 percent, a
drop the company said was also because its Gucci licence had
ended in 2016. That licence has been replaced by a deal with
Kering to develop, manufacture and supply Gucci glasses.
Net sales of what it calls its Going Forward Brand
portfolio, which excludes Gucci, were particularly affected by
the delivery disruption and fell 14.9 percent year-on-year.
Safilo, which owns the Carrera brand, warned in March that
it expected disruption of deliveries to affect the Going Forward
Brand portfolio, saying sales were expected to fall 15 to 20
percent.
Safilo said Going Forward Brand net sales would have grown
in the low single digits without the disruption caused by the
new IT system.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
swung to a loss of 9.5 million euros ($10.34 million) from a
positive EBITDA of 19.8 million euros a year ago, as a weaker
top line hurt profits.
Safilo said it had addressed the IT system issues and
expected to establish normal working conditions and service
levels in the Padua distribution centre by the end of June.
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Edmund
Blair)