June 19 Safina Limited on Monday sold $286.033 million of exempt fixed-rated secured notes, guaranteeed by The Export-Import Bank of the United States, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. JP Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: SAFINA LIMITED AMT $286.033 MLN COUPON 2 PCT MATURITY 12/30/2023 TYPE SEC NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/30/2012 MOODY'S NR YIELD 2 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/25/2012 S&P NR SPREAD 83.75 BPS PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH NR OVER MID-SWAPS NON-CALLABLE N/A