(Adds details, Aircelle comments)
By Tim Hepher
TOULOUSE, France, April 15 CFM International,
co-owned by France's Safran and General Electric
of the United States, delivered the first LEAP-1A engine to be
used in the Airbus A320neo on Friday, stepping up a race to make
good on record jetliner orders.
The delivery is a key milestone for 42-year-old CFM, a
buoyant French-U.S. venture which has survived decades of trade
tensions between the two countries but which now faces its
steepest ever challenge in raising production.
CFM has sold 10,000 of the engines which compete with United
Technologies to provide power for an upgraded version of
the Airbus narrow body jet family and will also exclusively
power the competing airplane, the Boeing 737 MAX.
Together, Airbus and Boeing have sold about 7,000 revamped
narrow body jets. With three quarters relying on CFM engines,
any glitch in production would rattle the civil aerospace
industry and affect a broad range of suppliers' profits.
CFM's rival Pratt & Whitney has already delivered its first
engines for the A320neo but they then suffered both software and
hardware problems, creating a backlog of undelivered A320neo
jets in Toulouse..
Pratt & Whitney, which is part of United Technologies, says
the problems are being resolved.
The CFM-powered version of the A320neo is expected to enter
service at mid-year with an unidentified airline.
Speaking at a handover ceremony for the first non-test
version of the engine in Toulouse, the CEO of Safran's Snecma
engine unit, Olivier Andries, said output was on target and that
CFM would produce 100 LEAP engines this year and 500 next year.
CFM aims to produce a record 2,000 LEAP engines in 2020.
The plans also call for a record increase in production of
engine nacelles, complex engine housings that dampen noise and
direct airflow, produced by Safran subsidiary Aircelle.
Aircelle CEO Jean-Paul Alary said it had invested 90 million
euros in the ramp-up, out of a budget of several hundreds of
millions set aside by Safran for the new production drive.
Speaking to Safran workers, Andries paid tribute to CFM's
founders: a German-born fighter engineer who fought for the
allies and was made a U.S. citizen by an act of Congress,
Gerhard Neumann, and a French resistance hero called Rene Ravaud
who lost an arm when the British bombed Brest in western France.
Airbus suffered another setback in February when the larger
A321neo, equipped with CFM engines, suffered a tail strike
during testing. Airbus said testing had resumed.
Boeing has meanwhile begun using a third test aircraft for
its 737 MAX, which made its maiden flight with LEAP-1B engines
from CFM in January. It is due to enter service next year.
Industry officials say U.S. and European safety authorities
are expected to certify the LEAP-1B version within weeks.
