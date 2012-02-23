PARIS Feb 23 France's Safran
will pay particularly close attention to the value of any deal
to buy Italy's Avio, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Herteman said on
Thursday.
He also ruled out buying Volvo Aero <VLV, saying the French
engine maker did not detect any worthwhile synergies there.
German engine maker MTU Aero was earlier reported
to have pulled out of a race to bid for Volvo Aero,
worth an estimated 800 million euros ($1.06 billion).
Herteman also indicated at a results news conference that
Safran would gain revenues of 2.5 billion euros spread over
several years if India confirmed its preference for the Dassault
Aviation Rafale obver the Eurofighter Typhoon.
India is seeking to buy 126 fighters and selected the Rafale
as preferred bidder last month. Herteman said Safran stood to
gain revenues of around 20 million euros per plane.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)