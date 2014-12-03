PARIS Dec 3 The board of French aerospace group
Safran will meet Friday to select a replacement for
Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Herteman, who is due to
retire next year, two people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
Philippe Petitcolin, head of the company's Morpho security
systems division and former head of the core Snecma aero engine
division, is seen as favourite to take over as Chief Executive.
Herteman's dual chairman and CEO role is expected to be
split into two.
Other CEO candidates include Olivier Andries, head of the
Turbomeca helicopter engines subsidiary.
Safran declined to comment.
Finance Director Ross McInnes, and most recently chief
operating officer Marc Ventre, have been cited as candidates for
the chairman role.
