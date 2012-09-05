PARIS, Sept 5 French aeronautics and defence
group Safran was fined 500,000 euros ($630,000) on
Wednesday by a Paris court for bribing public officials in
Nigeria to win a contract in 2000/03.
Investigating magistrates found that the bribes had helped
Safran win a 170 million euro contract to make more than 70
million identity cards.
Safran, 30 percent state-owned, said it would appeal,
adding: "Safran would like to point out that it is deeply
attached to the strict respect of anti-corruption rules".
Foreign corruption rulings against big French companies are
rare in France. A report from the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development that was leaked in July said French
authorities lacked the resources to fight possible corruption in
big export contracts.
Prosecutors had originally sought to have the Safran case
dismissed, but did not lodge any formal request at the trial in
June. The court let off two of the company's executives, for
whom prosecutors had sought a suspended sentence of up to 18
months and fines of 15,000 euros each.
Like all members of the OECD, France is part of the its
convention against the bribery of foreign officials, which
requires that the practice be a criminal offence.
($1 = 0.7961 euro)
(Reporting by Thierry Leveque; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing
by Dan Lalor)