PARIS, Feb 23 Defiant growth in civil aviation despite fears of recession and growing demand for security systems in developing countries pushed core profits at Safran up 35 percent in 2011, as the French group predicted further sharp growth in 2012.

State-controlled Safran posted a recurring operating profit of 1.19 billion euros ($1.57 billion), up from 878 million in 2010, led by the high-margin aero engines business which has been reaping the benefits of stubbornly high sales of Airbus and Boeing passenger jets.

Safran co-owns the world's largest civil jet engine maker, CFM International, together with General Electric.

Safran completed a $1 billion takeover of face recognition software maker L-1 Identity Solutions in the U.S. last July and agreed in October to buy the propellants unit of French state chemicals firm SNPE as a buffer against cyclical markets.

For now the civil aerospace industry is shrugging off Europe's debt crisis and high oil prices despite a spate of bankruptcies at small airlines since the start of the year.

Airbus and Boeing maintained upbeat forecasts at the Singapore Air Show last week as airlines renew fleets to cope with high oil prices and Asia's rising middle classes take-up in air travel.

Safran's finance director dismissed concerns that an upswing, that is keeping aircraft and engine production at record levels, could start to unravel as airlines run short of cash.

"We are fairly confident in what is baked into our forecasts in terms of spares and services," Ross McInnes told reporters.

"There are a few cases that are spectacular by the visibility of their financial difficulties, but a number of other airlines are doing extremely well and putting in significant orders for CFM56 and LEAP engines, and that is the true signal of confidence in those businesses."

The head of leasing company BOC Aviation, Robert Martin, told Reuters last week that airlines were in danger of stoking up an "asset bubble" through high numbers of plane orders.

Spare parts revenue for CFM engines that power all recent Boeing narrowbody jets and some Airbus ones rose 8 percent last year. But the year-on-year growth rate slipped in the fourth quarter to 3 percent from 4.3 percent reported for the third.

BEATS TARGET

CFM service revenues reflect broader economic activity since air traffic is intertwined with gross domestic product. The more planes fly, the more often their engines have to be inspected in regular shop visits, generating after-market revenue.

Safran said its forecasts assumed growth close to 10 percent in these revenues in dollar terms in 2012.

German engine maker MTU Aero Engines, which makes part of the engine that competes with the CFM56 on Airbus jets, predicted spare parts revenue would rise 5-10 percent this year.

Safran's aircraft equipment business benefited from a turnaround in nacelles or engine housings, which posted a profit for the first time in "many years", Safran said. The improvement came as Airbus ramped up production of its A380 superjumbo.

Group revenue grew 9.1 percent, at the upper end of Safran's target range, to 11.74 billion euros due in part to acquisitions. On a like-for-like basis the rise was 6.3 percent.

Safran beat its target for growth in recurring operating profit of 25-30 percent, and the underlying profit number also came just ahead of consensus data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Net profit rose 27 percent to 644 million euros.

Markets were on average expecting operating income of 1.16 billion euros on sales of 11.78 billion and net income of 688 million, according to a poll of 18 analysts.