PARIS Dec 13 Aviation and defence group Safran is aiming for organic sales of around 15 billion euros ($19.8 billion) in 2015 and a recurring operating margin in the mid-teens helped by faster production of airplanes and growth in services.

Safran also wants to achieve an earnings before interest and tax to free cash flow conversion rate of more than 50 percent on average, it said in a presentation at its investor day on Tuesday.

Shares in the company, which joined France's blue-chip CAC 40 index in September, were up 3.5 percent at 23.54 euros by 0854 GMT, the best performers on the index.

Safran, which provides equipment for customers in the aviation, defence, and security sectors, has seen success with its joint venture with General Electric to make aircraft engines.

Their Leap engine has been selected for the latest wave of single-aisle aircraft, including the A320neo from Airbus , the 737max from Boeing and the C919 from Chinese aviation group Comac.

Safran also said it expected double-digit percentage growth in its sales from security products, such as those for civilian law enforcement, by 2015.

