(Corrects name of CEO in para 13 to Philippe Petitcolin from Jean-Paul Herteman)

By Emiliano Mellino, Matthieu Protard and Freya Berry

LONDON/PARIS Oct 29 French aerospace and defence group Safran is considering a potential sale of its Morpho Detection unit, four sources told Reuters on Thursday, triggered by an unsolicited approach from an industrial player.

Safran has been working with Goldman Sachs on options for the business and is reviewing potential buyers, two of the sources said. They added no decision had been taken on whether to sell, but one would be reached by the end of the year.

Safran and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

While Safran had not originally considered putting Morpho Detection on the block, discussions at board level were sparked following an unsolicited approach at the end of the summer, two of the sources said.

Safran bought 81 percent of Morpho Detection, previously called Homeland Protection, for $580 million in 2009.

Its previous owner, U.S. conglomerate General Electric , sold its remaining 19 percent in Morpho Detection for 90 million euros ($99 million) in 2012.

The unit was integrated into Safran's subsidiary Morpho which specializes in security solutions and reported revenues of over 1.5 billion euros in 2014.

Morpho Detection accounts for around one third of Morpho's revenues, an analyst said.

It uses technology such as X-rays to help identify explosives and narcotics in places including airports.

The unit could draw interest from industry rivals and private equity funds, industry bankers said.

Its peers include U.S. firm OSI Systems and Britain's Smiths Group, they added.

The bankers also mentioned Raytheon and L-3 in the United States, as well as Ultra Electronics in Britain, as relevant industry players.

Some bankers questioned whether Safran Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin would be happy to break up Morpho, a division he headed prior to his appointment as group CEO in April.

Morpho Detection counts airports in Germany, Britain and China among its customers. Its contracts include an agreement to research and develop explosives detection products for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

But the detection sector's dependence on government budgets means it has suffered in the recent past, an analyst said.

"The detection market has only recovered recently. The budgets of governments are financing those machines. Their use in airports depends on the federal budget," he said.

Besides detection, Morpho also develops biometric products including e-passports through subsidiaries MorphoTrust USA and Aleat Shpk.

