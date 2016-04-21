(Adds shares, analyst comment)
PARIS, April 21 France's Safran has
agreed to sell its U.S.-based Morpho Detection business and
related activities to UK engineering firm Smiths Group
for an enterprise value of $710 million, the companies said on
Thursday.
Morpho Detection will become part of Smiths Group's
Detection division, which designs and manufactures sensors that
detect and identify explosives, weapons, chemical agents and
other contraband, Safran said in a statement on Thursday.
"The threat environment for people and critical
infrastructure around the world is constantly evolving and
becoming more complex and sophisticated," Smiths Group Chief
Executive Andrew Reynolds Smith said.
Shares in the UK company rose 5 percent while Safran edged
0.2 percent higher in a fractionally weaker European market.
Partially state-owned aerospace company Safran said the
transaction would generate a capital gain before tax, adding
that the deal was expected to close in early 2017.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Rob Stallard said Safran was not
expected to use the cash for mergers and acquisitions activity
as it focuses on a crucial increase in production of its LEAP
aircraft engines for narrow body jets.
