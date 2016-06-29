PARIS, June 29 The board of French aerospace
group Safran will meet on Thursday to make a
preliminary selection from a dozen offers for its Morpho
biometrics and security business, sources told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Safran, which is focusing on its aerospace business and
offloading others, declined to comment, although Chief Executive
Philippe Petitcolin said last week that it planned to narrow
down the bids for Morpho and then carry out a second round of an
auction in the autumn.
The company agreed in April to sell its U.S.-based Morpho
Detection business and related activities to UK engineering firm
Smiths Group for an enterprise value of $710 million.
French SIM card maker Gemalto has expressed
interest in the additional assets being sold by Safran, while
private equity fund Advent wants to acquire Safran's biometric
identification business and merge it with security badge maker
Oberthur Technologies, which it bought in 2011.
French IT services company Atos, and private
equity firms KKR, Carlyle, Bain Capital and CVC
Capital Partners are also seen as potential candidates for the
business, which had 1.6 billion euros of revenue last year.
The French government, which owns 15.4 percent of Safran, is
closely watching the auction, one source said.
