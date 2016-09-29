PARIS, Sept 29 France's Safran has
entered into exclusive negotiations with the owner of smartcard
maker Oberthur Technologies over the sale of its Morpho
business, the aerospace and defence company said on Thursday.
The potential deal with Advent International would value the
identity and security business at 2.425 billion euros, Safran
said in a statement.
French SIM card maker Gemalto had also been among bidders
interested in the assets being sold by Safran, while private
equity fund Advent wanted to acquire the biometric business and
merge it with Oberthur, which it bought in 2011.
