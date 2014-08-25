PARIS Aug 25 French aerospace group Safran said on Monday that BOC Aviation had placed an engine order worth an estimated $2 billion with CFM International, a joint-venture between Safran and General Electric.

The order is for 100 LEAP-1B engines to power 50 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, as well as 60 CFM56-7BE engines to power 30 additional Boeing Next-Generation 737s, the statement said.

BOC Aviation, the Singapore-based leasing subsidiary of Bank of China, had announced earlier on Monday it had ordered 82 Boeing Co 737 series aircraft, worth $8.8 billion at list prices, for delivery from 2016 to 2021.

