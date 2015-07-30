PARIS, July 30 French aero engine maker Safran
remains unwilling to commit to further increases in
production of its LEAP engine as it embarks on steep increases
in output for a record number of engines already sold, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
Airbus and Boeing are considering further
production increases in narrowbody jets for which the LEAP
engine, co-produced by Safran and General Electric, is
designed.
But the plane manufacturers have been urged by both engine
makers to tread cautiously amid concerns about the fully
stretched aerospace supply chain.
"We think that today the production plan and the ramp-up for
the three versions of LEAP engine is a real challenge and we are
doing all we can internally to secure the industrialisation and
start of production in line with our commitment to clients,"
Safran Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin told reporters.
"There are discussions, but at this stage we maintain our
commitment and do not wish, for now in any case, to go beyond
this," he said in a conference call on the group's first-half
results.
The engine's development is "completely on schedule," he
said.
He predicted that a solid trend in civil aftermarket
activity seen in the first half would continue in the second
half, but the rate of year-on-year growth would ease in the
second half because the first half of 2014 had been a weaker
basis for comparison.
Safran has revised up its 2015 aftermarket growth target to
a high-teens percentage from around 10 percent.
"The trend we have seen since the beginning of the year
should be maintained throughout 2015," Petitcolin said.
Asked about possible areas for acquisitions, Petitcolin said
the group's main focus was meeting its operational commitments.
"We are not looking all-out for acquisitions. Of course, if
opportunities arise we will look at them with interest,
especially as our balance sheet allows us to do some interesting
things,....but it is not our priority today," he said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)