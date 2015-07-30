* H1 rev 8.40 bln euros, up 5 pct on comparable basis
* Adjusted recurring operating income 1.17 bln euros
* Sees 2015 op income up mid-teens pct vs low double-digits
PARIS, July 30 France's Safran revised
its core profit forecast higher on Thursday as it reported a
stronger-than-expected 22.5 percent rise in first-half operating
income, buoyed by civil jet engine overhauls.
The aerospace and defence group said it expects 2015
operating income to rise by a percentage in the mid-teens
instead of the low double-digits. Its main revenue and cashflow
targets were left unchanged.
Together with General Electric, Safran co-owns the
world's biggest jet engine maker by annual units sold, CFM
International.
Safran's closely watched civil aftermarket revenue rose 27.8
percent in dollar terms in the first half as recent versions of
CFM56 narrowbody engines and large GE90 engines started coming
in for overhaul.
"The (aftermarket) trend we have seen since the beginning of
the year should be maintained throughout 2015," Chief Executive
Philippe Petitcolin told reporters, noting however that the
year-on-year comparison would be tougher in the second half.
Safran revised up its 2015 target for growth in such revenue
to a percentage in the high teens from around 10 percent.
Analysts welcomed the surge, while noting it depended in
part on deferred maintenance that would not last indefinitely.
The aftermarket figures "should go a long way towards
removing concerns about whether Safran was vulnerable to a
slowdown in this segment of the market," RBC Capital Markets
analysts Rob Stallard said in a note.
PRODUCTION TARGETS
With the help of a strong dollar, Safran posted a 16.6
percent rise in first-half revenue to 8.40 billion euros ($9.2
billion). On a comparable basis, revenue grew 5 percent.
First-half adjusted recurring operating income was 1.17 billion
euros.
Petitcolin, presenting his first results since becoming CEO
in April, said Safran was mobilised to meet ambitious production
targets. However he reiterated the group was not prepared to go
beyond what it had already promised to Airbus and
Boeing.
After a boom in plane orders, CFM has sold 9,580 of its new
LEAP engines and faces a steep climb in production after they
enter service with Airbus in 2016, followed by Boeing in 2017.
Safran and GE last month warned Airbus and Boeing against
hiking production too quickly, saying they would need time to
study the risks of going beyond current goals that are
equivalent to 50 to 52 single-aisle jets a month per planemaker.
Safran's first-half net profit grew sharply to 1.16 billion
euros from 616 million, helped by a gain from selling its main
block of shares in Ingenico.
Safran said it had sold a further residual stake of 2.2
million shares in the payments technology maker to an unnamed
financial institution and would receive proceeds by year-end.
