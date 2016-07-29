* H1 recurring op profit 1.31 bln euros vs f/cast 1.21 bln
* Concerns over transition from CFM56 to LEAP engines
* Shares fall 5 percent
(Adds guidance on aftermarket revenues)
By Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, July 29 French aerospace group Safran
found itself squeezed between two massive industrial
projects on Friday when investors dumped its stock for relying
too heavily on its historic CFM56 jet engine, even as it races
to deliver the popular successor.
Worries over the risky transition from the world's most-sold
jet engine, which powers all Boeing and many Airbus short-haul
planes, to the fuel-saving LEAP overshadowed
stronger-than-expected first-half profit and sent Safran stock
down 5 percent.
"Our main concern is that the good result may owe much to
higher CFM56 deliveries - at satisfactory prices - that will now
start to reduce," Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris said in a note.
Safran co-developed the CFM56 and its LEAP successor with
General Electric through their CFM International venture,
one of the most durable transatlantic business partnerships.
But their alliance faces its biggest ever test with a steep
ramp-up in production of the LEAP engine to meet higher output
plans by the world's largest planemakers, which are themselves
wrestling with concerns that an order boom is losing momentum.
As it does so, Safran and GE must absorb losses on early
LEAP engines and cope with reduced economies of scale on the
CFM56 as production migrates to the new lines, Morris said.
Safran's first-half recurring operating profit rose 11.8
percent to 1.31 billion euros as revenues grew 6.3 percent to
8.94 billion, led by aerospace services and security systems.
Analysts had on average been expecting recurring operating
profit of 1.21 billion euros on revenues of 8.85 billion.
Overall profit was boosted by cost cuts and services on
plane equipment like wheels and brakes. But aerospace propulsion
profits were flat, due in part to losses on early LEAP engines
and higher R&D spending, cushioned by higher CFM56 deliveries.
The widely watched civil aftermarket, or spares and repair
revenues, rose 8.5 percent in dollar terms, driven mainly by
overhauls of recent CFM56 engines and Safran's stake in the
GE90, the world's largest jet engine used on the Boeing 777.
Adding to pressure on its shares, Safran said it saw
aftermarket revenues for the full year growing at the lower end
of its targeted range. Safran is targeting percentage growth in
the high single digits, or 7 to 9 percent.
At 1316 GMT, Safran was down 4.7 percent at 61.23 euros.
Amid concerns the industry is vulnerable to production
bottlenecks after record orders, Chief Executive Philippe
Petitcolin said Safran would focus solely on meeting its target
to raise LEAP production from 100 this year to 2,000 in 2020.
"It's something that has never been done in aviation
history. We have prepared for years ... but it remains an
enormous operational challenge ahead of us," Petitcolin said.
Despite concerns over the economy, he said the cycle in
aerospace orders was holding up, with planemakers sold out well
into the next decade for the size of jets mostly served by
Safran.
"There is still a lot of demand, but more for the 5-6 years
ahead of us. It's true that for a 10-year horizon it is a bit
more difficult (for airlines) to commit," he told reporters.
The first LEAP-powered Airbus A320neo, whose engine
competes with a model from Pratt & Whitney, was
delivered to Turkey's Pegasus Airlines last week,
despite recent political turmoil in the country.
CFM has sold more than 11,000 LEAP and so far delivered 11.
Net profit fell 26 percent to 862 million euros compared
with the first half of last year, when Safran's numbers had been
boosted by the sale of shares in payments system firm Ingenico.
Safran said an accounting change reflecting the completion
of a space launcher venture with Airbus Group would crimp
revenues by 400 million euros in 2016, but said it was
reaffirming its financial targets on a comparable basis.
($1 = 0.9025 euros)
(Editing by Victoria Bryan and Mark Potter)