PARIS Feb 21 French aerospace group Safran
posted a 24 percent rise in full-year operating profit
on Thursday, lifted by demand for aircraft engines and
maintenance, currency gains and acquisitions.
Recurring operating income of 1.47 billion euros ($1.97
billion) came on revenue of 13.56 billion, up 15.5 percent
year-on-year, Safran said in a statement.
The company forecast revenue growth would slow this year to
around 5 percent, with recurring operating income growing by a
mid-teens percentage.
Safran was expected to post sales of 13.263 billion euros
and operating profit of 1.467 billion, according to the average
of analysts' forecasts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
