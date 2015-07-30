PARIS, July 30 France's Safran revised its core profit forecast higher on Thursday as it reported a 22.5 percent rise in first-half operating income buoyed by civil jet engine overhauls.

The aerospace and defence group said it now expects 2015 operating income to rise by a percentage in the mid-teens instead of the low double-digits. Its main revenue and cashflow targets were left unchanged.

Together with General Electric of the United States, Safran co-owns the world's biggest jet engine maker by annual units sold, CFM International.

Safran's closely watched civil aftermarket revenue rose 27.8 percent in dollar terms in the first half as the first examples of recent versions of CFM56 narrowbody engines and large GE90 engines started coming in for overhaul.

It revised up its 2015 target for growth in such revenue to a percentage in the high teens from around 10 percent previously.

With the help of a strong dollar, Safran posted a 16.6 percent rise in first-half revenue to 8.403 billion euros ($9.22 billion). On a comparable basis, revenue grew 5 percent. First-half adjusted recurring operating income was 1.171 billion euros.

Philippe Petitcolin, presenting his first results since becoming chief executive in April, said Safran was "fully mobilised" to meet ambitious production targets.

After a boom in plane orders, CFM has sold 9,580 of its new LEAP engines and faces a steep climb in production after they enter service with Airbus in 2016, followed by Boeing in 2017.

Safran, which plans to open two French production lines for its share of LEAP production in 2017 and 2018, said it could later add a third line to increase capacity.

However, Safran and GE last month warned Airbus and Boeing against hiking production too quickly, saying they would need time to study the risks of going beyond current goals, equivalent to 50-52 single-aisle jets a month per planemaker.

Safran's first-half net profit grew sharply to 1.164 billion euros from 616 million, helped by a gain from selling its main block of shares in Ingenico.

Safran said it had sold a residual stake of 2.2 million shares in the payments technology maker to an unnamed financial institution and would receive the proceeds by year-end. ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)