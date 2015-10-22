PARIS Oct 22 French aerospace group Safran
reported higher-than-expected third-quarter revenue on
Thursday and reaffirmed its 2015 targets, saying airlines were
taking advantage of low oil prices to carry out engine
overhauls.
Quarterly revenue rose 4.6 percent on a like-for-like basis
to 4.141 billion euros ($4.69 billion), buoyed by civil
aftermarket revenue that grew 18.5 percent in dollar terms, it
said in a statement.
Analysts were on average expecting quarterly revenue of 4.04
billion euros.
For the first nine months of the year, the widely watched
civil aftermarket revenue figure rose 24.4 percent, driven
mainly by overhauls of second-generation CFM56 and GE90 engines.
Safran said the development of the successor to the CFM56,
the LEAP family of engines, was on track but that it was looking
at a new schedule and extra development work for its Silvercrest
engine for business jets.
The delays will not affect operating income and cashflow
targets for 2015, it said.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
