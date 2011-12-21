PARIS Dec 21 A further tie-up between
French state-controlled aerospace companies Safran and
Thales would only have potential if it covered the
broad field of avionics, the chief executive of Safran said on
Wednesday.
His comments came a day after the two groups announced a
provisional deal to set up a joint venture in optronics,
ditching earlier attempts to agree a more ambitious asset swap
urged on them by the French government.
Left out of the deal was a previously discussed partnership
in inertial navigation, which allows an aircraft to guide itself
automatically, but Safran CEO Jean-Paul Herteman told a French
parliamentary committee this would make more sense as part of a
broader tie-up in avionics.
"My personal belief...is that the relevant field where new
partnerships would have potential is not just in the field of
inertial navigation...(but) in a broader category that we call
avionics," he said.
