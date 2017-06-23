PARIS, June 23 Zodiac Aerospace aims
to have its problems with delays in deliveries and the quality
of products fixed in September, before the planned merger with
Safran, the chairman of its executive board Yann
Delabrière told Les Echos newspaper.
Zodiac's board has accepted a 15 percent cut in a takeover
offer from aero engine maker Safran to create the
world's third largest aerospace supplier, after a string of
profit warnings from Zodiac.
Delabrière took over as chairman of Zodiac's executive board
in June, a fortnight after the company agreed on the deal with
Safran.
"Zodiac...has very important problems with failures in
operational systems that need to be solved as soon as possible,"
Delabrière told Les Echos business newspaper.
Zodiac has been behind schedule in the production and supply
of its products, such as aircraft seats and toilets, which
disrupted some airplane deliveries.
"The first among the priorities is to solve the problems of
our clients," Delabrière told Les Echos.
It said earlier in June that efforts to resolve problems in
a UK plant that had disrupted the supply of business-class seats
for the Airbus A350 plane were now going according to
plan.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)