* Zodiac shares jump as much as 14.8 pct

* Bloomberg reported Safran considering whether to bid

* Source close to Safran says a bid 'not on agenda'

* Safran has frequently been linked with Zodiac (Recasts, adds closing shares, adds U.S. seats fix)

By Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer

PARIS, April 22 Shares in Zodiac Aerospace surged on Friday following a report of a potential bid from Safran that would shake up French aerospace, though a source close to Safran said it was "not on the agenda".

Shares in the seats and systems maker rose as much as 14.8 percent, the biggest gainer on the European STOXX 600 index , after Bloomberg News reported engine maker Safran was in the early stages of evaluating whether to make an offer.

Partially state-owned Safran tried to woo family-controlled Zodiac Aerospace in 2010 only to be rebuffed before launching a bid.

A source close to Safran said a new attempt to take control of Zodiac was "not on the agenda," while Zodiac reiterated it was "not for sale".

Safran said it did not comment on market rumours.

Zodiac shares ended up 11 percent at 21.195 euros, valuing the Paris-based company at 5.8 billion euros ($6.5 bln). Safran lost 3 percent to 60.79 euros for a market capitalisation of 25.3 billion euros.

Safran has frequently been linked with Zodiac as aerospace suppliers increasingly combine technologies and after-sales services to support record aircraft production plans.

Analysts said contested bids by state-backed French companies, especially those in the defence sector such as Safran, remain highly improbable. However, they noted that Zodiac is in a weaker situation after being hit by seat production delays and eight profit warnings in the past year.

Its chief executive recently said it would be willing to examine proposals in the interest of shareholders - a routine answer in the face of merger speculation, but noticeably tamer than its definitive rejection of Safran's overtures in 2010.

FOCUS ON NEW ENGINE

A tie-up between Zodiac and five times larger Safran would create a conglomerate based on the model of larger United Technologies in the United States, aerospace analyst Christophe Menard of Kepler Cheuvreux said in a note.

Still, people familiar with Safran say its priorities are to complete a strategic review of its security business after the sale of its Morpho Detection unit and to secure a smooth ramp-up of a new jet engine co-produced with General Electric.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Rob Stallard said another approach towards Zodiac did not seem imminent but could not be ruled out indefinitely.

"The absolute imperative is not to mess up the LEAP (jet engine production ramp-up), so we can't see (Safran) management having the bandwidth for a major ... acquisition at this point," he said in a note.

"Down the line, with LEAP at a lower risk point then it may make more sense. We can't imagine any deal would be hostile, and it would no doubt require sign-off by the French government."

U.S. regulators, meanwhile, confirmed a proposal to order Zodiac to modify or replace over 10,000 seats in regional jets over five years, after the most recent tests found them potentially unsafe in the event of an accident.

Zodiac said on Wednesday it was not a product recall and that it had provisioned for the cost, which the Federal Aviation Administration estimated at below $1 million for U.S. airlines. ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Editing by Andrew Callus and Susan Fenton)