PARIS Feb 23 France's Safran rejected
criticism by a UK hedge fund concerning the strategy, structure
and financial terms of a proposed $9 billion friendly bid for
Zodiac Aerospace and said it stood by its plans to acquire the
seats manufacturer.
Stepping up a war of words over its agreed offer to create
the world's third largest aerospace supplier, the French aero
engine maker sent a six-page rebuttal to TCI Fund Management and
accused it of waging a public campaign to undermine its project.
TCI has questioned the strategic benefits of the deal and
accused Safran of paying a "hugely inflated price" for Zodiac,
which has issued around eight profit warnings in the past two
years due to a production crisis in its interiors business.
It also objects to aspects of the deal's complex structure,
which calls for a cash offer followed by a merger to bring on
board the company's core group of family shareholders. TCI
believes shareholders should be able to vote on the merger plan
before the cash bid for at least 50 percent of Zodiac goes
ahead.
In an open letter to TCI, Safran defended its strategy of
diversifying from its core aero engines business as it gains
access to Zodiac's profitable aircraft equipment activities and
expressed confidence in its financial goals.
"The board is not for turning," Safran Chairman Ross McInnes
told Reuters when asked whether the company would modify the
terms or structure of its proposal to acquire Zodiac.
