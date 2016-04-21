PARIS, April 21 France's Zodiac Aerospace said on Thursday it was "not for sale" after a report that larger French aerospace group Safran was considering making an offer.

Bloomberg News reported Safran was in the early stages of deliberating whether to make an offer, and could decide against such a move.

A spokesman for Zodiac Aerospace reiterated recent comments by the company's chief executive that it is "not for sale".

A spokeswoman for engine maker Safran said: "We never comment on market rumours".

Family-controlled Zodiac, which has issued a series of recent profit warnings, rebuffed an informal approach from Safran in 2010. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Andrew Roche)