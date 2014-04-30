BRIEF-Orient Securities's Q1 net profit up 99.55 pct y/y
April 25 Orient Securities Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 99.55 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oHHrSj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ZURICH, April 30 Bank J. Safra Sarasin said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Morgan Stanley's Swiss private banking business, beefing up its business focused on Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Latin America.
J. Safra Sarasin did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2015.
Morgan Stanley's business has offices in Zurich and Geneva and is focused on ultra high net worth (UHNW) clients in EMEA and Latin America. Its Asian wealth management business is not included in the transaction.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
April 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc reported a 15.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower spending by customers in the Gulf of Mexico and pricing pressure in markets outside North America.