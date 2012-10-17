(Adds details and background)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 17 Bullion producer Gold
Fields said on Wednesday an illegal strike at some of
its Beatrix shafts in South Africa had ended but the majority of
its operations are still being hit by wildcat strikes that have
halted production.
The world's fourth largest gold producer on Tuesday issued
striking employees an ultimatum to return to work by Thursday or
be sacked.
By Wednesday morning, 6,200 employees returned to work at
Beatrix shafts 1, 2 and 3 but the fourth shaft at the mine
remained closed due to the strike.
About 2,800 employees at the Beatrix 4 Shaft, 11,000 at KDC
West and 8,500 at KDC East are on illegal strikes, it said.
The company has lost 65,000 ounces of gold production, or 1.2
billion rand ($137.5 million) in revenue so far and the longer
workers stay away, the greater the risk the company will shut
struggling shafts, chief executive Nick Holland said.
($1 = 8.7284 South African rand)
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Cropley and Jon
Herskovitz)