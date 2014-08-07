JOHANNESBURG Aug 7 The furniture retailing arm
of troubled South African lender African Bank Investments
has applied for temporary protection from creditors, it
said on Thursday.
Ellerine Furnishers said in a regulatory filing it had
applied for "voluntary business rescue" under South Africa's
Companies Act.
African Bank, which shocked the market on Wednesday when it
said it needed 8.5 billion rand in new capital to shore up its
balance sheet, acquired Ellerine Holdings in 2008.
Ellerine Holdings is the parent company of Ellerine
Furnishers. Under South African law, business rescue provides
temporary protection of a company's property from creditors.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Joe Brock)