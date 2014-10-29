BRIEF-Jordan's Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Q1 profit rises
April 26 Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Co:
JOHANNESBURG Oct 29 Failed South African lender African Bank Investments is collecting around $230 million of debt a month and has applied for a new banking licence as a step towards re-listing, its government-appointed supervisor said on Wednesday.
African Bank, known as Abil, was rescued by the central bank in August after it was hit by a flood of bad debts as its core market of low-income borrowers failed to repay loans.
It has continued to collect debt and write new loans under the supervision of Pricewaterhouse Coopers executive Tom Winterboer, who was appointed by the central bank to lead Abil's overhaul.
Abil has been collecting around 2.5 billion rand ($230 million) a month, Winterboer told CNBC Africa in an interview.
"The collections are at least as good as we expected, and have even been slightly above," he said.
The central bank initially said it would buy 17 billion rand of bad loans for 7 billion rand. However, Winterboer said he now he believes those loans were collectible and Abil would instead take a 7 billion rand facility from the central bank and keep the bad debt book itself.
Abil, which has 29 billion rand in assets, is on track to re-list on the Johannesburg exchange by around March, he said, adding he hoped to have a new board in place by next month.
"We've actually submitted a new banking application for a new licence, for the good bank. That went in yesterday."
The bank's loan volume for October is likely to be as much as 680 million rand, Winterboer said.
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said last week he expected the bank to re-list early next year, adding that its government supervision would be concluded without the use of taxpayer money.
The central bank has also launched an investigation into Abil and its former management to determine if the bank engaged in reckless conduct or questionable practices.
($1 = 10.9290 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan, editing by David Evans)
April 26 Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Co:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 26 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月6日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1021743">Fitch Affirms China Taiping Insurance Group's IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable 惠誉评级确认中国太平保险集团有限责任公司（太平集团）、中国太平保险集团（香港）有限公司（太平集团（香港））和中国太平保险控股有限公司（太平控股）的发行人违约评级 为‘A’级。 惠誉同时确认了太平人寿保险有限公司（太平人寿）的保险公司财务实力评级为‘A+’级，太平再保险有限公司（太平再保险）的保险公司财务实力评级为‘A’级，展望稳定。 完整评级行动列表请见本文章末尾。 关键评级驱动因素 确认评级反映出太平集团的资本金水平一直很稳健、经营业绩持续盈利、保费来源多样化、业务持续增长。惠誉认为太平人寿是太平集团内