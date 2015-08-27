(Corrects attribution to African Bank, not Abil, paragraph 2, adds background on Abil)

JOHANNESBURG Aug 27 Troubled South African lender African Bank Ltd said on Thursday its so-called "good bank", which contains its healthy assets, has been given a go-ahead to start operations by the central bank as well as a licence from the Financial Services Board.

"Commencement of operations is dependent on the final registration of Good Bank as a bank under ... the Banks Act," African Bank said in a statement.

Parent firm African Bank Investments Ltd (Abil), which also owns an insurance business and failed furniture retailer Ellerine, is under protection from creditors. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)