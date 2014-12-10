BRIEF-Evercore Partners says 2 directors retire from board
* Evercore Partners says on april 24, board memebers Curt Hessler, Francois De Saint Phalle informed board of decision not to stand for re-election
JOHANNESBURG Dec 10 Failed South African lender African Bank will offer senior debt holders the chance to exchange old bonds for bond instruments to be created in a new "good bank", curators said on Wednesday.
African Bank collapsed under a mountain of bad debt in August, forcing the government to appoint curators to oversee its restructuring.
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. appeals court on Friday blocked health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with Cigna, upholding a lower court's decision that the $54 billion deal should not be allowed because it would lead to higher prices for healthcare.