BRIEF-Ibuynew Group says launched non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue to raise about $2.032 mln
* Launched a non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue of 2 fully paid ordinary shares for each 3 shares held by eligible shareholders
JOHANNESBURG Oct 3 South Africa's African Bank Investments said on Thursday it had agreed to a fine of 20 million rand ($2 million) to settle an investigation into reckless lending by the credit regulator. ($1 = 10.0415 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Seeks trading halt pending the release of an announcement by the fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: