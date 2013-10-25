BRIEF-HyAS&Co to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 38,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,540 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 13
JOHANNESBURG Oct 25 South Africa's African Bank Investments said on Friday it expects its full-year earnings to fall by as much as 90 percent, hit by a surge in bad loan costs.
It said headline earnings for the year to end-September are expected to be between 37 cents and 49.4 cents from 378.2 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by David Dolan)
* Says appointed P. Jayarama Bhat as part time (non executive) chairman and Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD and CEO of bank Source text: http://bit.ly/2oWQouX Further company coverage: