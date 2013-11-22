JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 A bus crash in South Africa killed at least 11 people and injured several others on Friday, police said, barely two weeks after another accident took the lives of nearly 30 people.

The bus travelling from Johannesburg to neighbouring Zimbabwe drove into an oncoming sedan in Makhado, 270 kms (160 miles) north of the capital, Pretoria.

"We lost about 11 people, five in the sedan and six in the bus," said Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, spokesman for police in the northern Limpopo province. "Some of them were Zimbabwean, but we are still in the process of identification."

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide although both drivers were killed in the early morning crash, which happened as the bus was overtaking a truck.

The government in Africa's biggest economy has introduced tough laws to clamp down on reckless driving and poorly maintained vehicles to curb an annual toll of 14,000 deaths on its roads.

At least 22 people were killed in March when a double-decker bus crashed into the side of a mountain while navigating the dangerous Hex River Pass northeast of Cape Town. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)