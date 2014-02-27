JOHANNESBURG Feb 27 Four South African police
officers and a motorist were killed on Thursday after a vehicle
collided with a truck carrying explosives on the main highway
between Johannesburg and Zimbabwe.
Three other officers were seriously injured in the blast,
which blew a crater in the middle of the motorway in the
northern province of Limpopo and scattered debris over several
hundred metres.
"A grocery truck collided with a truck carrying blasting
cartridges and soon after the police arrived on the scene of the
collision the cartridges went off," the government said in a
statement.
The highway was closed in both directions.
Road use is the primary means of travel in Africa's largest
economy. The government has introduced tough laws to clamp down
on reckless driving and poorly maintained vehicles in an attempt
to curb high accident rates.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)