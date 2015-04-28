JOHANNESBURG, April 28 Several people were
injured after two busy commuter trains collided on Tuesday in
South Africa's biggest city Johannesburg, a spokeswoman for
train operator Metrorail said.
Both trains were travelling from the capital Pretoria when
one hit the other from behind, Lillian Mofokeng told Talk Radio
702.
"We just do not know how it happened. We will be
investigating that. There is an indication that people have been
injured," she said.
Mofokeng had no details on how many passengers were on the
trains, how many were injured or if there were any fatalities.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock and
Andrew Heavens)