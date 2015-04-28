JOHANNESBURG, April 28 Several people were injured after two busy commuter trains collided on Tuesday in South Africa's biggest city Johannesburg, a spokeswoman for train operator Metrorail said.

Both trains were travelling from the capital Pretoria when one hit the other from behind, Lillian Mofokeng told Talk Radio 702.

"We just do not know how it happened. We will be investigating that. There is an indication that people have been injured," she said.

Mofokeng had no details on how many passengers were on the trains, how many were injured or if there were any fatalities. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock and Andrew Heavens)