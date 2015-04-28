(Updates the number of people injured)
JOHANNESBURG, April 28 At least one person was
killed and more than 200 were injured after two commuter trains
collided in a suburb of South Africa's biggest city Johannesburg
on Tuesday, train operator Metrorail and emergency services
said.
Both trains were travelling from the capital Pretoria when
one train crashed into the other in the Johannesburg suburb of
Denver, Metrorail spokeswoman Lillian Mofokeng told Talk Radio
702.
"We just do not know how it happened. We will be
investigating that. There is an indication that people have been
injured," she said.
Local media reported that one of the trains had stopped at
Denver station when it was hit from behind.
Emergency services provider ER24 said in a statement that
one person had died and 241 others suffered injuries.
Train collisions and derailments are not uncommon in South
Africa, often caused by cable theft on train lines or human
error.
Last year, more than 80 commuters were injured when two
trains collided in the port city of Durban. In 2013, at least
300 people were hurt after passenger trains collided in
Pretoria.
The government has said it is in the process of overhauling
the country's ageing rail network.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia
and Susan Fenton)