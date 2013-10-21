JOHANNESBURG Oct 21 Four investors in South
African drugmaker Adcock Ingram, including two top-10
shareholders, said they will back a $1.3 billion offer from
Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals, a deal that would create
an emerging markets drugs powerhouse.
CFR has already won support for its cash and shares offer
from the target company's board, but there have been doubts as
to whether the deal will go through, given South Africa's
history of scuppering cross-border deals.
Adcock's top shareholder, the government-run Public
Investment Corporation (PIC), has said it would prefer a local
owner for South Africa's second-biggest drug maker.
"We are very much in favour of it both in terms of the
indicative pricing and the industrial and strategic merits,"
Chris Wood, a fund manager at Prudential Portfolio Managers,
Adcock's third-biggest shareholder, told Reuters.
"We think the synergies and cost savings of putting these
two businesses together would be significant, so, in all
likelihood, we would choose to remain invested in the combined
entity," Wood added.
CFR said last month it would offer up to 75.92 rand per
Adcock share, made up of a minimum of 47.29 rand in cash and the
balance paid in new CFR shares.
But the cash portion of the offer could be increased to
73.51 rand, depending on the outcome of CFR's planned $750
million rights offer of new shares.
If the deal goes through, Adcock's shares would be delisted
from Johannesburg, where CFR would plan a secondary listing.
"We like the deal both for where it takes the company and
for how much it is worth, but we would have preferred an
all-cash offer," said another top-10 shareholder, who asked not
to be identified.
BAD NEWS
"Who knows what type of management CFR would bring to the
combined entity? It's a risk and that's why we prefer cash," the
shareholder said.
Oasis Asset Management, which owns about 1 percent of
Adcock, is likely to vote in favour of the deal but is also
apprehensive about exchanging its Adcock stock for CFR shares.
"Obviously, we'd have to wait for the circular to make the
final decision, but based on the information we have, the deal
seems fair," said Oasis portfolio manager Hassan Motala. "But we
would like a lot more cash because we believe CFR shares are
overvalued."
36One Asset Management, which owns about 0.5 percent of
Adcock, said it would also support the deal but it was yet to
decide on how much it would take in cash and new shares.
"We see the deal as an attractive return on our investment
and it also elegantly allows investors to benefit from the
future recovery of Adcock Ingram," said Jean Pierre Verster, a
portfolio manager at 36One.
Adcock is forecast to grow profits at compound annual rate of
about 5 percent over the next five years, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine.
Shares in Adcock were little changed at 70.15 rand, well
below the offer price, reflecting investor uncertainty about how
Adcock top shareholder PIC would vote.
PIC has said it would prefer a local buyer as the deal with
CFR would bring foreign owners to a key player in the
government's ambitious plan to overhaul healthcare.
(Editing by David Dolan and David Holmes)