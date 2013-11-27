* Biggest shareholder opposes $1.2 bln takeover
* Headline full-year EPS 350 cents vs 388 cents forecast
JOHANNESBURG Nov 27 South African drug maker
Adcock Ingram said a $1.2 billion takeover by Chile's
CFR Pharmaceuticals, which is opposed by its biggest
shareholder, was vital to its long-term survival.
State pension fund Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is
opposing CFR's cash-and-shares offer because of concerns about
foreign control and the share component of the deal, a source
familiar with the fund's thinking said earlier this month.
Adcock, South Africa's second-largest drug maker by market
value, on Tuesday said it needed to pursue a tie-up with an
international pharmaceutical company to compete with larger
rivals.
With 90 percent of sales made at home, Adcock has been
dwarfed by rival Aspen Pharmacare, which has made an
aggressive push into overseas markets via acquisitions in recent
years.
"The continuing consolidation of the global pharmaceutical
market has again challenged the long-term sustainability of
Adcock Ingram's business," Adcock said.
Santiago-based CFR last week said it was confident of
winning shareholder support for the deal, which would create an
emerging-market drugs powerhouse spanning 23 countries.
The takeover needs to get backing from 75 percent of
Adcock's shareholders in a vote next month. PIC holds about 19
percent of Adcock's shares.
Adcock posted a worse-than-expected 17 percent fall in
full-year profit on Thursday as the weaker rand currency
made imports of chemicals used to make drugs more
expensive. The rand has depreciated by about 20 percent against
the dollar since January.
Headline earnings per share (EPS) fell to 350 cents in the
year ended September, well below a 388 cents estimate in a
Reuters poll of five analysts.
Adcock, the country's biggest over-the-counter medicines
maker, has also been squeezed as cash-strapped consumers cut the
size of their purchases or move to cheaper products.
The company suspended dividends as part of an agreement with
its suitor CFR.
Costs from the deal of around $56 million, or nearly all the
net profit the company made this year, are expected to weigh on
Adcock's profitability or its ability to resume dividends next
year.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Erica Billingham)