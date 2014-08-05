JOHANNESBURG Aug 5 South Africa's No.2
drugmaker Adcock Ingram will post a loss in the first
nine-months of its fiscal year, it said on Tuesday, a sign a
turnaround plan led by top investor Bidvest is yet to
gain traction.
Adcock is lagging behind rivals as it grapples with slowing
sales, over-reliance on a heavily regulated home market and poor
distribution network.
Industrial conglomerate Bidvest, which owns about
34 percent of Adcock, has been pushing through changes after
blocking a $1.2 billion takeover bid of Adcock from Chile's CFR
Pharmaceuticals earlier this year.
"The effects of the corrective action are unlikely to yield
significant improvement in the short term," Adcock said in a
trading statement. "The board, however, remains optimistic about
the company's long term prospects."
Adcock Chief Executive Kevin Wakeford, appointed weeks after
CFR dropped the bid in February, is reorganising the company to
match the decentralised model of Bidvest in a bid to make the
different units more nimble and increase accountability.
The company has declined to say how long it would take
before it returned to profit.
Shares in Adcock fell more than 2 percent shortly the
trading update, which had no details on the size of the loss. By
the close of trading, shares recouped the bulk of losses, ending
around 0.4 percent lower at 52.10 rand.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)