JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African employment
agency Adcorp Holdings said on Monday it would
introduce a new, 10-year black-empowerment deal worth 521
million rand ($55.91 million) after its previous one failed to
produce value.
The company said in a statement its previous deal, structured
before the 2008 global financial crisis, was now underwater and
would not benefit its employee share trust or black economic
empowerment partners.
South African companies are required by law to boost black
ownership to rectify the imbalances of apartheid rule.
