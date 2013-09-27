(Recasts, adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 The management of South
Africa's Afgri and an investment firm have together
offered around $258 million in cash to buy out the agriculture
services company.
Afgri, which produces animal feed products and provides
financial services to farmers, said investment firm AgriGroupe
had offered to pay 7 rand a share to take it private.
That values the company at 2.6 billion rand ($258.00
million) and represents a 46 percent premium over the share's
30-day average price before it first said it was in talks about
a possible deal.
Certain members of Afgri's management would hold a 5 percent
stake in AgriGroupe following the deal, the two companies said
in a joint statement.
AgriGroupe is owned by Joseph Investment Holdings, a private
company incorporated in Mauritius.
"AgriGroupe supports Afgri's strategic vision for
pan-African growth and will maintain management continuity ...
to safeguard Afgri's assets and business model over the long
term," the companies said.
AgriGroupe has received irrevocable undertakings from
shareholders holding 42.6 percent of the company to vote in
favour of the deal, the companies said.
Shares of Afgri closed up 4.7 percent at 5.81 rand before
the announcement.
Investec is advising Afgri on the deal, while
AgriGroupe is being advised by FirstRand unit Rand
Merchant Bank.
($1 = 10.0775 South African rand)
