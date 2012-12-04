JOHANNESBURG Dec 4 South Africa's Afgri
says it will merge its retail business with the
agriculture retail operations of Senwes through the payment of
93.7 million rand ($10.58 million) into the new company.
The new company named Business Venture Investment will also
issue Senwes with 50 percent of its authorised shares valued at
199 million rand.
Afgri is a agriculture business focused on grain that also
has interests in animal feeds, oil pressing and poultry
production. Unlisted Senwes is one of the country's largest
agriculture firms.
($1 = 8.8530 South African rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)