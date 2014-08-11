JOHANNESBURG Aug 11 Trade of shares and bonds issued by troubled South African lender African Bank Investments has been suspended on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The suspension, with immediate effect, follows a 17 billion rand ($1.6 billion) rescue plan of the unsecured lender by the South African Reserve Bank announced on Sunday. (1 US dollar = 10.6635 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)