JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 South African lender
African Bank Investments aims to keep the financing arm
of its Ellerines unit, its chief financial officer said on
Monday, after putting the retailer up for sale last month.
Abil, as the bank is called, said last month it would sell
Ellerines, a furniture retailer it bought five years ago to help
it extend more loans to low-income customers by selling beds and
sofas on credit.
"We would want to keep the credit piece because that is what
we bought Ellerines for and in trying to sell or negotiating a
sale, that will be our starting point," Nithia Nalliah told
Reuters.
"But if a prospective buyer wants that with some form of
credit, or part of the credit, we clearly will be negotiating."
The lender had received many inquiries but was not in any
discussions for a purchase yet, he said.
Nalliah spoke after shareholders approved a rights issue to
raise up to 4 billion rand ($403 million) to shore up the bank's
capital. The bank is yet to price the issue, which is fully
underwritten by Goldman Sachs.
Abil, which specialises in lending without collateral, has
been on the back foot as South African borrowers struggle to
meet their obligations. Its share price has fallen 50 percent so
far this year.
